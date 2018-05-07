Dodgers' Mitchell White: Healthy at Double-A
White (undisclosed) made his first start of the season Sunday for Double-A Tulsa. He threw three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four.
He missed the first month of the minor-league season with an undisclosed injury. White needed 66 pitches (41 strikes) to get through three frames, so he was clearly a little rusty, but he also brought his swing-and-miss stuff with him. The 23-year-old righty has now logged 31 total innings at Double-A, so he will likely earn a promotion to Triple-A sometime this summer.
