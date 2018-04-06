Dodgers' Mitchell White: Held back in extended spring training
White is being held back in extended spring training after suffering some minor dings in camp and will join Double-A Tulsa in the coming weeks, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear what the exact issue is with White, and it's possible the Dodgers are simply slow-playing one of their better pitching prospects. Mitchell was excellent in his Double-A debut last season (2.57 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 28 innings), so he could quickly make the jump to Triple-A if he replicates that success early on this year.
