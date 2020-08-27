White is traveling with the Dodgers on the team's current road trip as part of the taxi squad, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
White's presence on the five-man squad gives the Dodgers a versatile depth option should they need to fill a starter's or reliever's spot due to injury or illness. The right-hander was briefly part of the active roster in early April but did not get into any games.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Dropped from active roster•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Recalled by Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Option for Friday's start•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Won't break camp with team•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Invited to summer camp•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Optioned to minor-league camp•