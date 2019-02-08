Dodgers' Mitchell White: Invited to big-league camp
White earned a major-league camp invitation Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
White spent last season at Double-A Tulsa, recording a 4.53 ERA in 22 starts. He's unlikely to be a candidate for an Opening Day roster spot but could debut later in the season with strong performances in the minors.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Healthy at Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Held back in extended spring training•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Finding little resistance at Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Called up to Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Back in action for High-A club•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Out with broken toe•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is a mostly bereft position, but there are some players worth making a play for, as...
-
Player Rankings: 1-10
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 1-10 in our consensus r...
-
Player Rankings: 11-20
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 11-20 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 21-30
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 21-30 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 31-40
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 31-40 in our consensus...