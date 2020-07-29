White is a candidate to start against the Diamondbacks on Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Alex Wood (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, leaving the Dodgers with a temporary hole in their rotation. Manager Dave Roberts listed White among a group of young hurlers with a chance to fill in as a spot starter, though only Tony Gonsolin has major-league experience among the group. White impressed in an exhibition start at the end of summer camp but struggled in his first stint at the Triple-A level last season.