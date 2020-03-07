Dodgers' Mitchell White: Optioned to minor-league camp
White was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
White struggled with a 6.50 ERA in 63.2 innings at the Triple-A level last season, so he was never a candidate to make the big league club out of spring training. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings in Cactus League play.
