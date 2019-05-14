Dodgers' Mitchell White: Promoted to Triple-A
White has been promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
White had been excelling for Double-A Tulsa, so the Dodgers will bump the 2016 second-round pick out of Santa Clara University up a level. He posted a 2.10 ERA and 0.83 WHIP over seven starts for the Drillers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Invited to big-league camp•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Healthy at Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Held back in extended spring training•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Finding little resistance at Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Called up to Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Mitchell White: Back in action for High-A club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...