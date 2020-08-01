White was recalled from the Dodgers' alternate training site Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The 25-year-old narrowly missed making the 30-man roster, but he was kept on an elevated pitch count at the alternate training site. With Clayton Kershaw (back) expected to rejoin the rotation this weekend, White will take the place of Tony Gonsolin on the major-league roster. White had impressive results in an exhibition start at the end of camp, but he wasn't very effective in his Triple-A debut last season.
