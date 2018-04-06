Dodgers' Mitchell White: Will join Double-A
White -- who is being held back in extended spring training -- will join Double-A Tulsa this season, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
There is no reported injury here, as the Dodgers are simply slow-playing on of their better pitching prospects. Mitchell was solid in his Double-A debut last season (2.57 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 28 innings), so he could make the jump to Triple-A if he replicates that success early on this year.
