Dodgers' Mitchell White: Will pitch in Arizona Fall League
White will play for Glendale in the Arizona Fall League, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
White's selection to the AFL will allow him to further hone his skills among many of baseball's top hitting prospects. The 24-year-old dominated in Double-A ball this year, compiling a 2.10 ERA and 37:7 K:BB in seven starts, but has struggled since a promotion to Triple-A, posting a 6.82 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 60.2 innings.
