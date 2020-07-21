White won't be part of the Dodgers' initial 30-man roster, but he'll maintain an elevated pitch count in case the team needs him to start at some point during the season, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

White looked great in an exhibition start against Arizona on Sunday, giving up only one hit -- a solo home run by Ketel Marte -- in five innings. While there is no room for White in the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation, the team appears to be comfortable looking to him as a contingency plan in case a need for a spot starter arises. "To see him playing for us this year wouldn't be a surprise at all," noted manager Dave Roberts.