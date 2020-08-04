Betts (finger) was available to pinch run late in Monday's game, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He didn't actually make an appearance, but it sounds like the only thing Betts can't do with his injured middle finger on his left hand is hit. According to manager Dave Roberts, Betts did a hitting drill using only his right arm Monday. Betts said that he would rather take advantage of the Dodgers' excellent depth than be in the lineup when he is only 60 percent effective. The hope is that the swelling goes down overnight.