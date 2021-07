Betts (hip) will lead off and play right field Monday against the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Betts exited Saturday's game against the Rockies with right hip irritation and didn't take part in Monday's contest, but the Dodgers never seemed particularly concerned about the issue. He's been on a tear over his last four games, going 12-for-16 at the plate with three homers and four doubles.