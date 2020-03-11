Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Back in action as expected
Betts (illness) is back in the lineup as expected Wednesday against the Brewers, leading off and playing right field.
Betts had missed a handful of games due to food poisoning, but the issue was never expected to keep him out for long. He should have more than enough time to get up to speed by the start of the regular season.
