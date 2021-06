Betts (illness) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Thursday against the Cubs, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Betts was pulled from Tuesday's contest while battling the stomach flu and was unavailable Wednesday after receiving some IV fluids, but he'll rejoin the starting nine a day later. The 28-year-old is 2-for-16 over his past five games and will attempt to get back on track with the ailment behind him.