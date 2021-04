Betts (back) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Colorado, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Betts' back stiffness never appeared to be a particularly serious issue, though it kept him out of the lineup for four straight games. He said Tuesday that the problem bothered him more while running than while swinging, so he should be set to build on his 1.029 OPS from his first five games in his return to action.