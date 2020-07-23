Betts is batting second in Thursday's game against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Rather than leading off the order Thursday, Betts will bat second behind Max Muncy. Manager Dave Roberts said that the two players will maintain that order "for the foreseeable future." The right fielder batted second in 46 games last season and hit .322/.427/.519 with eight home runs and 24 RBI during those contests.