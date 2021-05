Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in a 9-1 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

Betts got the Dodgers off to a fast start, smashing a solo shot off Corbin Martin leading off the bottom of the first inning. He also scored the team's final run of the game, coming around on a Will Smith single after leading off the eighth frame with a single of his own. Betts is batting only .259 on the season but has gone 4-for-12 with three runs over his past three games.