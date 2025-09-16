Betts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

Betts had no trouble getting the ball in the air Monday, supplying sacrifice flies in the third and fifth innings before getting one to go over the fence for a solo shot in the seventh. He is batting .381 (21-for-55) with five homers and 19 RBI over 13 games in September, numbers more in line with the level of production expected of a star player. He's up to a .263/.331/.415 slash line on the year while adding 19 homers, 78 RBI, 92 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 22 doubles and two triples through 139 contests. While his progress lately has been encouraging, he's still tracking toward an OPS under .800 for the first time in his career.