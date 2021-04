Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Oakland.

Betts provided a nice stat line for fantasy managers who roster him, notching his first two steals and his first homer of the campaign in the victory. The veteran outfielder has enjoyed a quietly successful start to the season, slashing .348/.464/.565 and collecting at least one hit in each of his five games thus far.