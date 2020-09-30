Betts (hip) completed a round of batting practice Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The 28-year-old continues to work through the sore hip that cropped up after being hit by a pitch Saturday, and he had no issues during Tuesday's session. Manager Dave Roberts has never expressed much concern over the injury, and Betts appears on track to take his usual spot atop the lineup in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Brewers on Wednesday.
