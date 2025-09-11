Betts with 4-for-5 with a grand slam and an RBI double in Wednesday's 9-0 victory versus the Rockies.

Betts contributed to a four-run Los Angeles second inning with a double that drove home Shohei Ohtani. Betts then broke the game open with a grand slam that made the score 8-0 in the eighth inning. The big game marked the fifth straight multi-RBI effort by the talented shortstop. Extending further, Betts has reached base in 16 consecutive contests, batting .381 (24-for-63) with five homers, 17 RBI and nine runs scored over that span.