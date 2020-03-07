Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Could be back Monday
Betts could return from illness as soon as Monday, rather than waiting until Wednesday as previous reports suggested, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Betts missed the Dodgers' last two games due to illness and is expected to miss at least one more, but he may not be in line for as lengthy of an absence as previously reported. Even if he does end up remaining out until Wednesday, his availability for Opening Day shouldn't be threatened.
