Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates.

The 32-year-old shortstop smacked his 15th homer of the year, and he now has at least one hit in five of his last six outings. Betts has found himself in a season-long slump -- his .701 OPS is well on pace to be the worst mark of his career by far -- but his overall fantasy upside should remain strong from the top part of the Dodgers' lineup. Through 568 plate appearances, Betts is slashing a pedestrian .250/.322/.379 with 18 doubles, 61 RBI, 83 runs scored and eight stolen bases.