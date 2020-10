Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, and two runs Tuesday in a win over the Rays in Game 6 of the World Series.

Betts a solo homer in the eighth inning off Pete Fairbanks. The 28-year-old also hit a crucial double to advance Austin Barnes to third base and proceeded to score what would be the game winning run. Betts was a catalyst for the Dodgers all postseason and his impressive performance was crucial to them winning the World Series.