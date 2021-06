Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and another run scored during Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Betts got the scoring started with a leadoff homer against Mitch Keller in the first inning. He also walked in the second frame, then singled, stole second and scored again in the eighth. Not a bad game for the speedy outfielder, who has collected six homers and six steals while slowly but surely heating up with a .255/.366/.447 slash line.