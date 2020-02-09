The Red Sox and Dodgers have agreed upon terms that will send Betts to Los Angeles, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After the Twins decided to withdrawal from the original three-team trade because of drama involving the medical history of Brusday Graterol, the Dodgers and Red Sox were able to sort things out Sunday. Alex Verdugo and shortstop prospect Jeter Downs will be sent to Boston in exchange for David Price and Betts.