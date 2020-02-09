Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Deal to Dodgers agreed upon
The Red Sox and Dodgers have agreed upon terms that will send Betts to Los Angeles, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
After the Twins decided to withdrawal from the original three-team trade because of drama involving the medical history of Brusday Graterol, the Dodgers and Red Sox were able to sort things out Sunday. Alex Verdugo and shortstop prospect Jeter Downs will be sent to Boston in exchange for David Price and Betts.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Trade hits significant snag•
-
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Deal to Dodgers in place•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Sets record with $27 million deal•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Future in Boston uncertain•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Returns as expected•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SS sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...