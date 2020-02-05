Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Deal to Dodgers in place

The Red Sox have agreed to trade Betts to the Dodgers as part of a three-team trade Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The rumor mill has been swirling around Betts throughout the offseason, and he'll end up joining the Dodgers for the final year of his contract. Betts wasn't quite able to replicate his 2018 AL MVP campaign last season, but he still had a .295/.391/.524 slash line with 29 home runs, 80 RBI and 16 stolen bases over 150 games. The specifics of the deal remain unclear, but according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Twins are the third team.