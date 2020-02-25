Betts went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly in his first spring training game with the Dodgers on Sunday.

The Dodgers' big offseason acquisition flied out in his first two at-bats before driving home a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Betts followed Sunday's performance with a pair of singles against the White Sox on Monday. He'll bat atop Los Angeles' loaded lineup in his first campaign in the National League.