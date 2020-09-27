Betts was removed from Saturday's game against the Angels after being hit by a pitch around the left hip, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was hit by a pitch on the sixth pitch of the game and stayed in to run the bases, though he didn't return to the field for the following frame. Betts didn't appear visibly impacted after being plunked, but it's not much of a surprise to see the Dodgers expressing caution in the final weekend of the regular season since they've already secured the best record in the National League.