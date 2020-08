Betts was removed from Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks due to an apparent left wrist issue, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Betts was producing solid results in Sunday's contest as he went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double. However, he appeared to be experiencing left wrist discomfort after several swings during the game, and Edwin Rios pinch hit for him in the seventh inning. The nature and severity of the issue are unclear.