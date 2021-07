Betts exited Saturday's game against the Rockies after appearing to suffer a lower body injury while running the bases in the seventh inning, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He went 4-for-4 with a home run, three doubles and three RBI prior to departing.

Betts was seen limping after legging out his third double of the night. He'll be evaluated by the Los Angeles medical staff before further update is given. The outfielder can be considered day-to-day for the time being.