Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after that he's hopeful Betts will be able to play in Wednesday's series finale with the Padres after exiting Tuesday's 3-2 loss with a stomach illness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Betts was reportedly managing the ailment heading into the game, but he still started and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before his condition took a turn for the worse as the contest unfolded. As a result, the Dodgers pulled Betts in the sixth inning, but the skipper is optimistic that after a night to rest up, the 28-year-old will be ready to go. If Betts is cleared to start, he could be joined in the outfield by Cody Bellinger (hamstring), who is on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the series finale.