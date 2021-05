Betts (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Giants due to allergies, but manager Dave Roberts said that the right fielder could have been available if the game would have gone to extra innings. Betts also received a day off Saturday but should be back in action for Monday's series opener against St. Louis.