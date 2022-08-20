Betts went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Friday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

Betts led off the bottom of the first inning with his 25th double of the year and added a single in the third. In the sixth, he hit a flyout to the warning track in left field, and he didn't get enough at-bats after that to challenge for a cycle -- his only other one was a triple in the eighth. This was his fourth three-hit game in August, and he's batting .328 (22-for-67) in 16 contests this month. Overall, the 29-year-old owns a .276/.346/.542 slash line with 27 home runs, 61 RBI, 87 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 100 contests.