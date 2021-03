Betts went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday's exhibition win over the Angels.

Betts led off the Dodgers' half of the first inning with a blast off Jose Quintana, then took Quintana deep again in the fourth frame. The All-Star outfielder finished spring with a .318/.423/.523 slash line, two homers and three RBI. He'll be in his customary leadoff position when the Dodgers face Colorado on Opening Day.