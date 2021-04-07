Betts is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Though the Dodgers have the designated-hitter spot available in Oakland and are missing one of their big bats in Cody Bellinger (calf), manager Dave Roberts won't be determined from giving Betts what's presumably a pre-planned maintenance day. Zach McKinstry will man right field in place of Betts, who should return to the lineup for Friday's series opener versus Washington after a team off day Thursday.