Betts went 2-for-3 with two runs, four RBI, a walk and strikeout as the Dodgers beat the Angels 14-11 Saturday.

Betts recorded a pair of two-RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings to help Los Angeles to an 11-0 lead they wouldn't relinquish. He'd been quiet during the Dodger's four-game losing streak but broke out in a big way during Saturday's win.