site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-mookie-betts-gets-day-off-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Gets day off Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Betts isn't in Sunday's lineup against the Rockies.
Betts has been on a tear recently as he racked up five hits over the past two games, but he'll get a day off Sunday. Enrique Hernandez will take over in right field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read