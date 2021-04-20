Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners that Betts (forearm) would undergo medical tests Tuesday before a determination is made on his availability for the series finale later that day, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Betts went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored over his first four plate appearances of the night before he was plunked on the right forearm by a pitch in the top of the ninth inning. Since the injury didn't affect Betts' ability to run the bases, he wasn't removed from the contest, but he'll be at risk of sitting out for the day game after a night game. The Dodgers should have a clearer picture for Betts' status for Tuesday's game and beyond once his medical tests are completed.