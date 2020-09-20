Betts won't start in Sunday's game against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers have yet to release their lineup for the series finale, but manager Dave Roberts confirmed Betts and Chris Taylor would both receive scheduled maintenance days in the matinee game. At 38-15 entering play Sunday, the Dodgers are in the driver's seat to enter the postseason as the National League's top seed, so Betts and some of the team's other key regulars could get a day off or two during the final week of the regular season.