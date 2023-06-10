Betts went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Phillies on Friday.

Betts helped spur a Los Angeles rally with a two-run shot to left field in the seventh inning, though Philadelphia ended up with the win on a Kyle Schwarber walk-off homer. Betts is up to 17 long balls on the campaign, six of which have come over his past eight games. He's slashing .314/.400/.829 with eight RBI, nine runs and a steal over that stretch. At his current pace, Betts will easily exceed his career-high mark of 35 home runs, which he established last season.