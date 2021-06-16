Betts went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

Betts singled early in the game but did all his damage late when he launched a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh and then provided the Dodgers with some insurance the following inning with an RBI single to center. It was his fourth multi-hit performance this month as he raised his slash line to .258/.371/.462 with eight home runs, 25 RBI, 40 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 33:41 BB:K over 267 plate appearances.