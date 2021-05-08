Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in the 9-2 loss to the Angels on Friday.

Betts homered in the ninth inning off Patrick Sandoval Friday. The long ball didn't affect the outcome of the game, but padded his stats nonetheless. The outfielder is off to a slow start for his expectations, slashing .257/.367/.450 with four home runs, seven RBI and 17 runs scored. He is still a speed threat with four stolen bases, but isn't getting on base at his usual rate. Batting leadoff for a top offense gives him lots of scoring opportunities and it won't take much to get him on a hot streak.