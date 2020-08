Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI single and two runs scored in Monday's 11-9 win over the Mariners.

Betts got the Dodgers on the board with his solo shot in the first inning. He also knocked in Max Muncy on a single in the second before scoring on Corey Seager's three-run homer. Betts has been in a groove with four multi-hit efforts in his last five games. The star outfielder is up to nine homers, 21 RBI, 19 runs scored and two stolen bases in 23 games overall.