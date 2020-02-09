The Red Sox and Dodgers have agreed upon terms Sunday that will send Betts to Los Angeles, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The complete deal involves Boston sending Betts and David Price to Los Angeles in return for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. After the Twins decided to withdrawal from the original three-team trade because of drama involving the medical history of Brusdar Graterol, the Dodgers and Red Sox were able to sort things out Sunday. Cody Bellinger will most likely flip to left field to provide Betts with a smooth transition to his new home on the West Coast.