Betts was hit by a pitch on the right forearm in the ninth inning Monday night and appeared to be in considerable pain immediately afterward. He stayed in the game to run the bases, with the game ending on the next at-bat by teammate Corey Seager.

Betts needed some attention after the HBP, as well as some help taking off a batting glove. The Dodgers play a day-game Tuesday, so it wouldn't be surprising if he was out of the lineup.