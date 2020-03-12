Play

Betts went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's Cactus League contest against Milwaukee.

Though Betts was unable to get on base in the rain-shortened game, the good news is that he was back on the field after a brief bout with food poisoning. The Dodgers' prized offseason acquisition is slated to occupy the leadoff spot for the club when the regular season gets underway.

