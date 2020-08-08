Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk during Friday's win over the Giants.

Betts got the Dodgers on the board with a solo homer off Jeff Samardzija in the third inning. He also doubled in the first and walked in the sixth. The 27-year-old has now seen four consecutive at-bats with an extra-base hit, including nine extra-base hits over the last seven games. Betts had sat out of the Dodgers' last three games thanks to a sore left middle finger but seems to be doing just fine.