Betts went 3-for-5 with two homers, three RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

It's hard to stuff the stat sheet more than Betts did Sunday. He knocked a solo shot in the third inning, stole two bags in the seventh, and crushed a two-run blast in the eighth. The superstar outfield is up to 11 homers, 24 RBI and five stolen bases with a 1.032 OPS this season.